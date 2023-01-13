NGCP sees thin power reserves for majority of 2023

MANILA - The National Grid Corp of the Philippines on Friday said that there could be thin power reserves or yellow alert in 7 months out of the entire year.

The entire month of May may be under yellow alert, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said, adding the conditions could worsen if there are unexpected plant outages.

The Department of Energy's projection factors in a forced outage of 500-600 MW but based on historical data, there were instances when the grid lost more than 4,000 MW of power supply due to emergency shutdowns which according to Alabanza, cannot be predicted.

The NGCP joins Meralco and DOE in asking the public to use electricity efficiently in order to help save on power.

