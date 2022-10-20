MANILA - The National Grid Corp of the Philippines on Thursday said it has powered its new substation in Calamba, Laguna which would benefit businesses in nearby eco-zones.

The new P1.07 billion Calamba 230-kiloVolt Substation aims to address the growing power demand in South Luzon, the NGCP said in a statement.

NGCP said the substation is located near industrial parks to accommodate demand from Laguna, Batangas and nearby provinces. Industrial consumers, factories, manufacturing plants and big businesses in eco-zones are likely to benefit from the new substation, it said.

A total of 10 manufacturing eco-zones are in Batangas while Laguna has 14, according to the data from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).



“With many industrial and residential developments south of Metro Manila, NGCP’s new Calamba 230-kV Substation is a critical facility for South Luzon. The substation and its associated transmission lines will also serve as another highway to prevent overloading and other reliability issues,” the NGCP said.

The project is composed of the Calamba 230kV Substation Calamba-Bay 230kV Transmission Line 2 and the Calamba-Binan 230kV Transmission Line 2, NGCP said.

