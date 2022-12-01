MANILA –– The Luzon Grid will be under the Yellow Alert on Dec. 1, the National Grid Corp said on Thursday.

A Yellow Alert means reserves have fallen below the ideal levels.

The Yellow Alert status will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., the NGCP said in an advisory.

On Dec. 1, the available capacity is at 11,166MW against the peak demand of 10,455MW due to the forced outage of 5 power plants while 4 others are running on derated capacities, it said.

The Luzon grid was placed under Yellow Alert and briefly on Red Alert last Nov. 28.

RELATED VIDEO: