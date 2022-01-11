Cebu Pacific on Tuesday announced the cancellation of some of its local and international flights for January 12, Wednesday.
Here is the list of cancelled flights:
- 5J893/894 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila
- 5J905/906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila
- 5J787/788 Manila – Butuan - Manila
- 5J567/568 Manila – Cebu - Manila
- 5J581/582 Manila – Cebu - Manila
- 5J975/976 Manila – Davao - Manila
- 5J447/448 Manila – Iloilo – Manila
- 5J373/374 Manila – Roxas - Manila
- 5J653/654 Manila – Tacloban – Manila
- 5J506/507 Manila – Tuguegarao - Manila
- 5J5054/5055 Manila – Narita (Tokyo) - Manila
- 5J310/311 Manila – Taipei – Manila
The airline said it has informed passengers of the development, and their options for rebooking and refund.
Cebu Pacific earlier said there may be flight delays and on-the-spot flight cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19 to their personnel.
"We continue to manage the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce with employees who are either sick or under home quarantine. Due to this, flight delays and on-the-spot cancellations remain a possibility given the uncertainty of the situation," it said.
"As such, we are extending flexible options for all our passengers with domestic and international flights until January 23, 2022."
The airline advised passengers traveling for non-essential purposes to consider rebooking their flights.
