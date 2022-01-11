Cebu Pacific on Tuesday announced the cancellation of some of its local and international flights for January 12, Wednesday.

Here is the list of cancelled flights:

5J893/894 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J905/906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) - Manila

5J787/788 Manila – Butuan - Manila

5J567/568 Manila – Cebu - Manila

5J581/582 Manila – Cebu - Manila

5J975/976 Manila – Davao - Manila

5J447/448 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J373/374 Manila – Roxas - Manila

5J653/654 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J506/507 Manila – Tuguegarao - Manila

5J5054/5055 Manila – Narita (Tokyo) - Manila

5J310/311 Manila – Taipei – Manila

The airline said it has informed passengers of the development, and their options for rebooking and refund.

Cebu Pacific earlier said there may be flight delays and on-the-spot flight cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19 to their personnel.

"We continue to manage the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce with employees who are either sick or under home quarantine. Due to this, flight delays and on-the-spot cancellations remain a possibility given the uncertainty of the situation," it said.

"As such, we are extending flexible options for all our passengers with domestic and international flights until January 23, 2022."

The airline advised passengers traveling for non-essential purposes to consider rebooking their flights.

Cebu Pacific Travel Advisory #7

Flexible Options for Domestic and International Flights until January 15, 2022

As of 7:00PM, January 11, 2022



