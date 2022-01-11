MANILA - Philippine Airlines said on Tuesday several ground staff and frontline cabin crew tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted to

"force majeure" cancellation of flights.

On Monday, the flag carrier announced it would cancel several domestic and international flights due to staff shortage.

Less than 10 percent of its cabin crew frontline roster either tested positive or in precautionary quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 positive patients, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told Teleradyo.

"Tinamaan po ng COVID ang ilang empleyado ng Philippine Airlines including ground and frontliners at ang ilan naman ay nasa precautionary quarantine because of exposure to COVID positive individuals," Villaluna said.

(Some employees contracted COVID including ground and frontliners while some are in precautionary quarantine because of exposure to COVID positive individuals)

"Dahil dito kami po ay humihingi ng pang-unawa sa ating mga mananakay na kailangan i-rebook ang kanilang flights na apektado ng mga force majeure cancellations na ito," she added.

(Because of this, we apologize to our passengers who need to rebook their flights since they're affected by the force majeure cancellations)

Affected passengers can opt to rebook their flight or convert the ticket value to funds that can be used in a later date, the flag carrier said.

Villaluna said this is an evolving situation. Passengers can check their upcoming flights through PAL's social media pages or its official website.