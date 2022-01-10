MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it is canceling several domestic and international flights as the company faces staff shortages amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The company noted that an increasing number of its frontline and support personnel are unable to report for work due to precautionary quarantine or self-isolation requirements.

PAL said the following flights have been canceled.

DOMESTIC

10-Jan PR 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

10-Jan PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

10-Jan PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

10-Jan PR 2981/2982 and PR 2985/2986 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

10-Jan PR 2037/2038 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

10-Jan PR 2143/2144 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

10-Jan PR 2205/2206 Manila-Roxas-Manila

10-Jan PR 2783/2784 Manila-Pagadian-Manila

10-Jan PR 2959/2960 Manila-Cotabato-Manila

10-Jan PR 2938/2939 Manila-Butuan-Manila

10-Jan PR 2557/2558 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

11-Jan PR 2037/2038 and PR 2045/2046 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

11-Jan PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

11-Jan PR 2957/2958 Manila-Cotabato-Manila

11-Jan PR 2529/2530 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

11-Jan PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

12-Jan PR 2037/2038 and PR 2045/2046 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

12-Jan PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

12-Jan PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

12 Jan PR 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

12-Jan PR 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

13-Jan PR 1835/1880 and PR 1847/1848 and PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

13-Jan PR 2037/2038 and PR 2045/2046 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

13-Jan PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

13-Jan PR 2987/2988 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

13-Jan PR 2957/2958 Manila-Cotabato-Manila

13-Jan PR 2529/2530 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

13-Jan PR 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

14-Jan PR 2037/2038 and PR 2045/2046 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

14-Jan PR 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

14-Jan PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

14-Jan PR 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

14-Jan PR 2985/2986 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

15-Jan PR 1835/1880 and PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

15-Jan PR 2037/2038 and PR 2045/2046 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

15-Jan PR 2529/2530 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

15-Jan PR 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

15-Jan PR 2957/2958 Manila-Cotabato-Manila

15-Jan PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

16-Jan PR 1835/1880 Manila-Cebu-Manila

16-Jan PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

16-Jan PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

INTERNATIONAL

10-Jan PR 422/421 Manila-Tokyo Haneda-Manila

13-Jan PR 422/421 Manila-Tokyo Haneda-Manila

14-Jan PR 422/421 Manila-Tokyo Haneda-Manila

“This is a very fluid situation: We may need to cancel more flights or make other operational adjustments in the coming days,” PAL said.

The airline advises passengers to regularly check its website for flight schedule updates.

Affected passengers may rebook their flights, refund the cost of their tickets or convert the cost of their tickets to travel credits for future use, PAL said.

The airline also encourages customers to use the MyPAL Request Hub for rebooking requests, queries and ticket transactions, rather than calling the PAL customer hotline amid very high volume of calls and requests.

PAL also asks customers to defer less urgent rebooking transactions related to travel within the next 7 days, so that it can reserve the customer hotline and ticket offices for the most urgent calls and transactions.

