Photo illustration of a SIM card provided by mobile network companies in the Philippines. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Tuesday urged users not to engage with individuals asking for fees in exchange for assistance in SIM registration.

Giving personal information to fraudsters can lead to identity theft, loss of funds and other crimes. Telcos have also earlier warned consumers of scammers posing as online SIM registration assistance platforms.

Using personal information from registrants, buying registered SIMs and other offenses related to the measure are punishable by law with jail time or fines, DICT Usec. Anna Mae Lamentillo said in a joint briefing with other regulators.

“Ito pong online assistance is used o get personal information ng ating kababayan at yan po ay labor sa batas at pwede po kayong makulong at mabigyan ng multa,” DICT Usec. Anna Mae Lamentillo said.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday said they are committed to support the SIM registration law.

The DICT, along with other agencies created a 24/7 complaint center to assist consumers and as reports of Filipinos falling prey to scammers during the SIM registration period increase.

Hotline 1326 is managed by DICT's Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

Consumers can also report any issue related to the SIM registration to the hotline, Department of the Interior and Local Government Usec. Margarita N. Gutierrez said.

"Kaya naman kami sa DILG ay buong pwersang tumutulong at sumusporta sa DICT sa pagpapatupad ng batas na ito. Kaisa po ang ating mga local government units at ang aming attached agencies sa pagsiguro na maayos at magiging matagumpay ang implementasyon ng SIM Card Registration," Gutierrez said.

On Monday, the the DICT said over 16 million SIMs have been registered or 9.56 percent out of the total 170 million SIMs nationwide.

-- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

