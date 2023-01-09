Over 16 million SIMs registered as of January 9: DICT

Photo illustration of a SIM card provided by mobile network companies in the Philippines. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Telecommunications companies have so far registered 16,150,926 SIMs as of January 9, data from the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) released on Monday showed.

The SIM registration act mandates the registration of all active SIMs and newly acquired mobile numbers in the country to help curb SMS-linked scams.



The total registered SIM as of Jan. 9 is 9.56 percent out of the total 170 million SIMs in the country, the DICT said citing data from the National Telecommunications Commission.

Smart Communications Inc has reported a total of 7,584,321 registered SIMs, Globe with 7,137,764 and DITO Telecommuity with 1,428,841 so far, the DICT said.



SIM users have 180 days to register their SIMs. The DICT urged the public to register ahead of the deadline.

