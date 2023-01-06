Smart hits over 7 million SIM registrations in first 10 days



MANILA - PLDT Inc said on Friday its wireless unit Smart Communications has registered over 7 million subscribers in the first 10 days of the mandatory registration.

Its SIM registration portal allowed Smart and TNT customers to register their prepaid and postpaid numbers in line with the SIM Registration Act, the telco said in a statement.



Smart said it also set up assisted SIM registration booths and touchpoints across the country for those needing assistance.



For those who have yet to register, they can follow these 3 steps:

• Visit https://www.smart.com.ph/simreg

• Input information and upload a valid ID

• Wait for an SMS confirmation and get 3 GB FREE Data

The registration process is also available via the following channels:

• Smart Stores nationwide

• Smart Hotlines (call *888 via Smart/TNT mobile, or 8888-1111 via landline)

• Smart Facebook Messenger Chatbot

• Smart GigaLife App

Globe Telecom has its own portal for SIM registration while third telco DITO Telecommunity subscribers can register using the app.



The government has pushed for the enactment of the SIM registration law to eliminate SMS-linked scams.

RELATED VIDEO: