MANILA - The Philippines and China signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation and exchange in the digital, information and communications technology sectors, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Friday.

The MOU, which was signed on Jan. 4 during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's state visit in China, was among the 14 bilateral agreements inked by the 2 countries, the DICT said in a statement.

“The signing of this memorandum of understanding between DICT and China’s MIIT is foremost an affirmation of our respective nation’s desire to continue to deepen our existing bilateral relations and to promote useful exchanges in the areas of digital and ICT cooperation,” DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said.

“This will strengthen digital cooperation between our countries, such as in the areas of emerging technologies, telecommunication, digital governance, and radio spectrum management, among others,” he added.

The DICT said the deal covers the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud computing, internet of things, industrial internet, big data and robotics as well as the support to the cooperation between Philippine and Chinese enterprises in the telco industry, 6G vision requirements, and 5G uses, among others.

The MOU also covers the area of e-governance wherein they have agreed to exchange knowledge on digital government strategy, services and identity, as well as data center design standard, the agency said.

China and the Philippines will also "explore" potential partnerships in establishing data center projects, the DICT said.

