The pandemic-induced digital shift could fuel the demand for data centers in the Philippines, as technology adoption rose both in enterprise and retail levels, an analyst said Tuesday.

In the Philippines, there are about 17 million data users, Creditsights credit research analyst Jonathan Tan told ANC.

Mobile data traffic spiked during the pandemic, he said, as Filipinos shifted to work from home and online learning in the past few years.

"We saw that the pandemic accelerated digital transformation amongst both the enterprises and the individuals in the Philippines... So we expect more technology adoption and this should drive retail data consumption, retail demand for data centers," Tan said.

He said the Philippines could also become a preferred data center hub for global firms, like Singapore and Indonesia.

Telcos in the country as well as other tech firms have been investing in data centers.