Araneta City continues beloved Christmas traditions

Christmas Tree at Times Square Food Park (Photo: Araneta City)

This year is no exception. After nearly four decades, Christmas traditions at Araneta City prove to be unwavering with the lighting of their traditional Christmas Tree at Times Square Food Park. Now symbolic more than ever, the Giant Christmas Tree bears the word 'HOPE' to make everyone look forward to better days ahead.

"We understand how the pandemic has affected everything, including the way we will welcome and celebrate Christmas," Araneta City said in a statement.

The public has been patronizing Araneta City's iconic Christmas Tree for 39 years. Its lights display at night is another treat for the public, who can visit the attraction with health protocols in place.

Well-loved Christmas food stalls, another long-time tradition, also continue to offer holiday treats, tasty nibbles, and delicious meals at the Times Square Food Park.

Safety protocols are strictly enforced. For customers, this is a welcome development, as open spaces are said to be safer dining venues in these times.

Times Square Food Park at Araneta City is open daily from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Helping Pinoy entrepreneurs



Christmas Bazaar at Araneta City (Photo: Araneta City)

Not done with Christmas shopping?

Christmas bazaars at the Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza offer a wide range of Christmas gifts and items that will suit every budget.

Among the stalls in the bazaar are of 12 inspiring #ResilientPinoy entrepreneurs who struggled, improvised, and recovered from the setbacks of the pandemic.

They are:

• Balaikamay Enterprise

• Custommade Crafts Center

• Sosyal Revolution Inc.

• Sabunichi Enterprises

• Bedrock Home & Body Essentials

• Joie 80 Soap Manufacturing

• BDO Herbosido Herbal Products

• Airom's Leather Craft

• Curves and Lines Graphics

• Life Source Multi Purpose Cooperative

• PlantLab Vegan Food Products

• Antonio Pueo Incorporada

#ResilientPinoy is an online campaign of Araneta City and The J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social responsibility arm of the Araneta Group. This campaign aims to help and inspire other entrepreneurs to navigate through the crisis and win in the new world.

