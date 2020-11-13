LOOK: First glimpse of Araneta City’s Christmas Tree 2020

The Araneta City Christmas trees in Cubao, Quezon City. Courtesy of Araneta City

For the first time in nearly 4 decades, the ceremonial lighting and unveiling of the traditional Christmas tree at Araneta City in Quezon City will go virtual Saturday night.

Vice Ganda, Robi Domingo, "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion Janine Berdin and other celebrities will lead the online event on YouTube and Facebook starting at 5 p.m., along with reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens and 2019 Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados, Ana Ramsey, "The Voice" teens star Jeremy Glinoga and December Avenue.

But the main attraction is the iconic Christmas tree itself, which has been patronized by the public for 39 years.

Araneta City provided ABS-CBN News with the first images of its iconic Christmas display with its predominantly red and silver trimmings and the word "hope" emblazoned on its pedestal.

The lights display at night will be another treat for the public, who could visit the attraction with health protocols in place.

One of the highlights of the Quezon City lighting will be Berdin’s performance of “Jingle Bell Rock”. It will also be the first time that Vice, Domingo and Berdin are participating in an online Christmas lighting, a far departure from previous yuletide celebrations.

“We understand how the pandemic has affected everything, including the way we’ll welcome and celebrate Christmas,” Araneta City said in its statement.

Company official Marjorie Go said: “We want to offer a holiday comfort to the public in the safety of either our stores or their homes. And through this virtual Christmas tree lighting, we are looking forward to giving joy and hope this season.”