Why parks, outdoor dining are 'good' despite pandemic

The new dining set-up at Gubat restaurant in Quezon City. Photo courtesy of Gubat's Facebook Page

MANILA--Local governments may consider devoting some streets to outdoor dining to help restaurants still shunned by fearful customers and revive a struggling economy without risking further COVID-19 transmission, a group of doctors said Monday.

Allotting streets for such outdoor activities will be safe so long as people will wear face masks and face shields and observe proper physical distancing, said Romelei Camiling-Alfonso of the Health Care Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19.

"Ligtas po ito dahil open space," she said in an online forum, noting that open-air venues can reduce the risk of transmission by 95 percent. (It's safe because it's open space.)

"Maganda rin sa mental health ng mga tao," she added, citing similar efforts in San Francisco in the US.

(It's also good for people's mental health.)

In the Philippines, Quezon City is set to put up open-air dining in the Tomas Morato area, said Alfonso, whose group was in touch with the city government to help improve its pandemic response.

The city is also upgrading its parks and looking to build smaller versions and exercise areas to provide breathing spaces especially for people living in cramped communities, she said.

"Di lahat ng pamilya sa Pilipinas, kayang magkaroon ng open space. Marami siksikan," she said.

(Not all families in the Philippines can afford to have open spaces. Most of them have to squeeze in small spaces.)

"Maganda magkaroon ng open spaces para sa masa."

(It's good to have open spaces for the masses.)