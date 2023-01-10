Home  >  Sports

Mga scalper ng tickets ng PBA Finals Game 6, arestado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2023 06:53 AM

MAYNILA - Naaresto nitong Martes ng mga operatiba ng Quezon City Police District ang tatlo umanong scalper o nagbebenta ng ticket sa sobrang mahal na presyo para sa PBA Finals Game 6 sa Cubao, Quezon City.

Dumulog mismo ang Philippine Basketball Association sa QCPD upang ireklamo ang mga scalper na naglipana online at sa bisinidad ng Araneta Center Coliseum.

Ayon kay PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, naalarma sila nang makita online ang mga binebentang ticket na mas mahal ng lima hanggang 10 beses ang presyo kumpara sa original price.

Halimbawa na lang ang upper box seat na P230 ang halaga ay ibinebenta sa presyong P500 hanggang P1,000, habang ang patron C seat ticket na P650 ang presyo, ay ibinibenta ng mga scalper sa halagang P2,800.

Marami aniya ang fans na nagagalit sa social media lalo’t mabilis na naso-sold out ang mga ticket.

Agad namang nagsagawa ng entrapment operation ang QCPD kung saan nagpanggap na buyer ang isa sa mga operatiba.

Pasado alas 4 ng hapon, nadakip ang tatlong scalper at narekober sa kanila ang 50 pirasong ticket para sa Game 6.

Mahaharap ang tatlo sa paglabag sa City Ordinance SP-2744 o Anti-Scalping na may katapat na multang P5,000. - Ulat ni Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

