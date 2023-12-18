Home > Overseas Car collides with vehicle in President Biden's motorcade in Delaware Reuters Posted at Dec 18 2023 12:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A car collided with a vehicle near President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday, a Reuters eye witness said. Footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the impact. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said. The president and his wife had just left his campaign headquarters after having a meal of pasta with tomato sauce with members of his re-election team. Security officers surrounded the vehicle after it stopped and the Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington. Biden to Israel: Focus on saving civilian lives in Gaza Biden warns China against attacking PH (Production: Deborah Lutterbeck) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: US Biden security motorcade