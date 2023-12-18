Watch more on iWantTFC

A car collided with a vehicle near President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday, a Reuters eye witness said.

Footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the impact.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said.

The president and his wife had just left his campaign headquarters after having a meal of pasta with tomato sauce with members of his re-election team.

Security officers surrounded the vehicle after it stopped and the Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington.

