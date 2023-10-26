Home  >  News

Biden warns China against attacking PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 10:27 PM

US President Joe Biden warned China to exercise restraint after its ships collided with Philippine resupply vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

As if to back up that warning, an American super carrier is set to make a port visit to Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023
