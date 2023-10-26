Home > News Biden warns China against attacking PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2023 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC US President Joe Biden warned China to exercise restraint after its ships collided with Philippine resupply vessels in the West Philippine Sea. As if to back up that warning, an American super carrier is set to make a port visit to Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China West Philippine Sea Joe Biden US