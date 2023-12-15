Biden to Israel: Focus on saving civilian lives in Gaza

Watch more on iWantTFC

U.S. President Joe Biden, asked on Thursday (December 14) if he wanted Israel to scale back its assault on Gaza by the end of the year, said he wanted Israel to focus on saving civilian lives.

"I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives, not stop going after Hamas but be more careful," Biden said in response to a reporter's question.

Washington is pushing Israel to focus the war in Gaza on precise targeting of Hamas leaders rather than widespread bombing and ground operations, the White House national security adviser said on Friday, without saying when the shift would happen.

Israel has so far resisted increasing global pressure to rein in an offensive that has killed almost 19,000 Palestinians since the Hamas assault that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7. — Report from Reuters