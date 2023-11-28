Home > Overseas First Lady Jill Biden unveils holiday decorations celebrating 'magic, wonder and joy' Reuters Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC First Lady Dr. Jill Biden unveiled this year's White House Christmas decorations on Monday with a theme of "magic, wonder and joy." This year's decorations celebrate the 200th anniversary of the holiday classic storybook "The Night Before Christmas" and features 98 Christmas trees, more than 140, 000 lights and other whimsical holiday scenes. Dr. Biden became emotional when highlighting the 18 foot Christmas tree behind her, which is dedicated to fallen service members and covered with gold stars and thousands of lights. DTI releases recommended Noche Buena Price List IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) (Production: Kia Johnson) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Jill Biden Biden US Christmas 2023 White House