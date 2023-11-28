Home  >  Overseas

First Lady Jill Biden unveils holiday decorations celebrating 'magic, wonder and joy'

Posted at Nov 28 2023 10:29 AM

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden unveiled this year's White House Christmas decorations on Monday with a theme of "magic, wonder and joy."

This year's decorations celebrate the 200th anniversary of the holiday classic storybook "The Night Before Christmas" and features 98 Christmas trees, more than 140, 000 lights and other whimsical holiday scenes.

Dr. Biden became emotional when highlighting the 18 foot Christmas tree behind her, which is dedicated to fallen service members and covered with gold stars and thousands of lights.

