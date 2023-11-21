DTI releases recommended Noche Buena Price List

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry has released its suggested retail price (SRP) list for noche buena goods.

Among the items included in Noceh Buena Price Guide are ham, fruit cocktail, keso de bola, mayonnaise, all purpose cream, sandwich spread, spaghetti, pasta, elbow macaroni, tomato sauce, salad macaroni, and spaghetti sauce.

Prices of some noche buena items have been rising as early as October.



Last week, ABS-CBN monitored that prices of some brands of ham had gone up by P5 to P6 per pack. The prices of some brands of elbow macaroni meanwhile were up P7.25.

More details to follow.

- Report from Lady Vicencio.

