Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1)

Photos by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 07:53 PM | Updated as of Nov 19 2023 09:14 PM

MANILA – Kapamilya stars gathered Sunday to spread early holiday cheer at the Star Magical Christmas event, which returns for a second year. 

Among the early birds at the Manila Marriott Hotel were Grae Fernandez and Krystal Brimner, who were welcomed on the white carpet by hosts Alora Sasam and DJ Jhai Ho.

Also gracing the white carpet were couple RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza and Star Magic head Laurent Dyogi.

Check out their looks below:

IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 1
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 2
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 3
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 4
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 5
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 6
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 7
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 8
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 9
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 10
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 11
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 12
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 13
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 14
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 15
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 16
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 17
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 1) 18

Grae Fernandez

Krystal Brimner

Igi Boy Flores

Krystal Mejes and Mutya Orquia

Mela Habijan

Gelo Marquez and Shanaia Gomez

Bianca de Vera

RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza

Laurenti Dyogi

JM dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano

JM Yosures and Khimo Gumatay

Reiven Umali and Lyka Estrella

TNT Boys' Mackie Empuerto and Francis Concepcion

Eric Nicolas

Nyoy Volante

Barbie Imperial

Vina Morales

Erik Santos

Read More:  Star Magical Christmas   Star Magic   Christmas ball  