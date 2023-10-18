Home > Overseas Explosions seen across Gaza's night sky Reuters Posted at Oct 19 2023 07:33 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Various explosions could be heard and seen across Gaza's skyline on Wednesday's (October 18) night. Israeli forces have kept up their bombardment of Gaza since Hamas' attack on October 7. An Israeli invasion has yet to start, but Gaza authorities say 3,500 Palestinians have already been killed by the aerial bombardment, around a third of them children - a larger death toll than in any previous conflict between Hamas and Israel. (Production: Gerardo Gomez) Situation in Gaza 'spiraling out of control': WHO chief Pope urges efforts to avoid 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza Drone footage shows destruction at Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war conflict OFWs