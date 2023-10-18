Explosions seen across Gaza's night sky

Watch more on iWantTFC

Various explosions could be heard and seen across Gaza's skyline on Wednesday's (October 18) night.

Israeli forces have kept up their bombardment of Gaza since Hamas' attack on October 7.

An Israeli invasion has yet to start, but Gaza authorities say 3,500 Palestinians have already been killed by the aerial bombardment, around a third of them children - a larger death toll than in any previous conflict between Hamas and Israel.

(Production: Gerardo Gomez)