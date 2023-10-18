Home > Overseas Rescue workers scour rubble for survivors after strike hits Gaza hospital Reuters Posted at Oct 18 2023 11:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An Israeli air strike on Tuesday (October 17) killed around 500 Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people, health authorities in the besieged enclave said. The strike was the single bloodiest incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated territory in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities on October 7. It took place on the eve of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel to show support for the country in its war with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. Biden's Mideast trip upended by Gaza hospital strike The health minister in the Hamas-run government of Gaza, Mai Alkaila, accused Israel of a massacre. However, the Israeli military denied responsibility for the blast at the hospital, suggesting it was hit by a failed rocket launch by the enclave's Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group. (Production: Bernat Parera) Egypt may open border for foreigners’ exodus from Gaza ‘any day now’: DFA Israel rejects calls for ceasefire Fury erupts after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war conflict OFWs Gaza hospital Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza war conflict OFWs ANC ANC promo Israel IsraelHamas