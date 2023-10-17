Home  >  News

Israel rejects calls for ceasefire

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2023 12:00 AM

Israel has rejected calls for a truce with Hamas, with Israeli forces preparing to invade Gaza to strike the militant group and rescue their hostages. A Filipina is feared to be among the captives. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2023

