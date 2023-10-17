Home > News Israel rejects calls for ceasefire ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2023 12:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israel has rejected calls for a truce with Hamas, with Israeli forces preparing to invade Gaza to strike the militant group and rescue their hostages. A Filipina is feared to be among the captives. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Hamas Gaza ceasefire