Drone footage shows excavators removing rubble in Gaza neighborhood

Drone footage taken in a Gaza neighborhood shows excavators working to remove rubble from a collapsed building in a residential area on Sunday, October 15.

People stood watch over the work next to nearby greenhouses that were partially damaged.

Hamas fighters launched surprise attacks on Israel eight days ago, in which 1,300 people were killed.

Israel responded by subjecting Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the small enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege and destroying much of its infrastructure.

Gaza authorities said more than 2,300 people had been killed. —Story from Reuters