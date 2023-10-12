Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Gaza rockets

Watch more on iWantTFC

Israel's exchange of rocket fire with Hamas continued on Wednesday (October 11) at night, as tanks massed around the densely populated Palestinian enclave and Hamas militants said they were still fighting on Israeli territory following their shock weekend incursion.

Video filmed at night showed Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercept rockets fired from Gaza on Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to form a war cabinet with former defense minister and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz and focus entirely on the conflict, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said.

Israel's death toll rose to 1,200 with over 2,700 wounded, its military said, from Hamas militants' hours-long rampage after breaching the fence enclosing Gaza on Saturday (October 7).

(Production: Fadi Shana, Soneib Salem, Mussab Al Khairallah, Jacqueline Clyne)