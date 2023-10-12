Home > Overseas Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Gaza rockets Reuters Posted at Oct 12 2023 08:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israel's exchange of rocket fire with Hamas continued on Wednesday (October 11) at night, as tanks massed around the densely populated Palestinian enclave and Hamas militants said they were still fighting on Israeli territory following their shock weekend incursion. Video filmed at night showed Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercept rockets fired from Gaza on Wednesday evening. EXPLAINER: Iron Dome, Israel's key anti-missile shield '90 seconds to seek shelter': Caregiver in Israel feels safe due to Iron Dome Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to form a war cabinet with former defense minister and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz and focus entirely on the conflict, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said. Israel's death toll rose to 1,200 with over 2,700 wounded, its military said, from Hamas militants' hours-long rampage after breaching the fence enclosing Gaza on Saturday (October 7). (Production: Fadi Shana, Soneib Salem, Mussab Al Khairallah, Jacqueline Clyne) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber israel, israelhamas, hamas, gaza strip, iron dome, gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu, war, anc promo Read More: israel israelhamas hamas gaza strip iron dome gaza Benjamin Netanyahu war anc promo