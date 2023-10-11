Watch more on iWantTFC

A Filipino living in Holon for the past 14 years says he would rather stay in Israel despite an offer to go back to Bicol amid an attack by Hamas militants in the southern part of the country.

Caregiver Sonny Osorio said Holon is situated 60-64 km away from Gaza, which is about an hour and a half drive.

He said that while the ground battle is too far from Holon, residents can still see the rocket attacks.

Life in Holon remains normal, he said, except that he does not go too far away from shelter.

"Nagagawa pa namin ng normal ang trabaho pero di kami lumalayo sa bahay gawa nang pag nag-siren dito meron lang kami 90 seconds para tumakbo sa bomb shelters," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Osorio said most Filipinos he has encountered would rather stay in Israel despite the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamas.

"Mas feel namin dito na safe kami gawa ng Iron Dome. Atsaka hindi kami pinababayaan ng gobyerno ng Israel at tiwala kami sa kakayahan ng Israel Defense Forces," he said.

The Israeli-designed Iron Dome missile defense system is meant to protect populated areas and critical assets by neutralizing short-range aerial threats.

He added: "Sa ngayon, sa pagtatanong-tanong namin may mga gusto pero ang sabi nila 'Pag lumala'' As of now wala pa. Mas gusto pa nila mag stay dito. Safe naman sila," he said.

Osorio also noted that he has been treated like family by his patient.