Smoke billows after a missile launched from Gaza hit a car in Sderot, near the border with Gaza, southern Israel, Oct. 9, 2023. Israeli chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Oct. 9 that the country had drafted a record of 300,000 reservists. Atef Sadadi, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Authorities are waiting for a safe window to repatriate Filipinos from Israel, which is reeling from Hamas' unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks, an official said on Tuesday.

Funds and personnel are on standby, but repatriation is a "mass effort" that would require Filipinos travel to the airport as fighting raged between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group, noted Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac.

He added that Israel advised residents to stay indoors for now.

"Hindi pa ito yung tamang panahon na mag-mass repatriation... Maselan yung sitwasyon, hindi pa safe," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(This is not yet the right time for mass repatriation. The situation is not yet safe.)

The Philippine government has yet to receive requests for repatriation, Philippine Ambassador to Israel Pedro Laylo Jr. said.

"Iyung mga nakakausap naming [Filipino community] leader parang sinasabi nila, they would rather stay kasi huhuhupa naman daw ‘yan. Yung mga sanay na, alam nilang may cycle talagang ganyan, may mangyayari talagang gulo kasi nga napapalibutan ng mga kaaway itong Israel," he said.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets from Gaza, streamed into Israeli urban areas, and dragged off about 150 hostages in its weekend onslaught.

Authorities are checking reports that some missing Filipinos were among the hostages.

The Hamas assault launched on Saturday has so far killed at least 800 Israelis and injured 2,600 more, the Israeli government said.

Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza targets have killed 687 people and wounded another 3,727, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Hamas, which dragged off about 150 hostages in its surprise weekend assault on southern Israel, threatened on Monday to kill them if Israeli air strikes continue "targeting" Gaza residents without warning.

The threat came after Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, cutting off the water supply which sparked UN fears of an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse