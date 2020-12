ABS-CBN Foundation to streamline, improve services: official

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The ABS-CBN Foundation will streamline and improve its services, its new managing director Berta Lopez-Feliciano said Wednesday.

Lopez-Feliciano, sister of long-time ABS-CBN Foundation chairperson Gina Lopez, will succeed Susan Afan, who was appointed in 2016.

"All the 30 years that have gone by, the foundation has learned and experienced a lot and that can never be taken away. We’re moving forward, we’re looking at how to better improve the practices we've done. We’re going to streamline, maybe do less but do better," she told ANC's Headstart.

"We’re doing all, we’re just consolidating everything so instead of having Bantay Bata, Bantay Kalikasan and Sagip Kapamilya as 3 separate activities, we’re putting them all together so every time we go into an areas when there's disaster relief, we not only do that but take care of the rights of the children, their needs and we also assess the environmental condition."

The programs will keep their names but the foundation's approach in extending aid will change, said Lopez-Feliciano.

"Maybe it’s just more a mindset, the approach in the foundation that we’re not 3 silos or pillars anymore. We’re working together. I think that's actually a big push for the foundation to be collaborative," she said.

"We just need to work together, we need each other when there’s less of us."