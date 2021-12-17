Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepositioned relief goods and standby funds ready to be distributed as aid to victims of typhoon Odette.

“Meron po tayong mahigit P900 million worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods na kinabibilangan nga po ng mga food and non-food items,” said DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao.

“At yan po ay nakahanda na ipamahagi natin as part of our resource augmentation mandate,” she added.

Dumlao said this is on top of the relief goods that various local government units have already prepared for distribution.

“Ang mga local government units, being the frontline in service delivery, meron rin po talaga silang mga standby funds and prepositioned goods.”

“At ang DSWD, gaya nga po ng nabanggit ko, as part of our resource augmentation mandate ay nagpapahatid po ng karagdagang supply sa mga LGU dahil batid nga po natin ‘no, na kinakailangan na dagdagan po 'yung kanilang mga resources,” she explained.

Dumlao added that they are in communication with their agency’s regional directors for updates on the situation in various parts of the country.

“Well ito naman pong mga regional directors po natin from the field office CARAGA, [Regions] 6,7,8, Region 10, and Region 11, nagpapahatid po ng mga…information. So kung ano man po yung available sa kanila right now, ipinapahatid po nila sa central office.”

More than 330,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Odette pummeled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings.

The national disaster agency confirmed 1 person had been killed and 2 others injured in the typhoon.

--TeleRadyo, 17 December 2021