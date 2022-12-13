PNP, PDEA on the hunt for rogue cops, agents

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are working together to rid both agencies of rogue cops and agents who are involved in illegal activities.

This, after the arrest by PNP operatives of PDEA officers in Taguig following a buy-bust operation.

PNP Spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said both agencies are investigating the matter, and are cooperating to ensure the harmonious relationship between both agencies to avoid any misencounter in the future.

"In case there are police operations involving PDEA agents, and police operations involving our police operatives, there will be a harmonious relationship between the two agencies and well at least prevent any misencounter between the two agencies," she told ANC.

Fajardo likewise appealed to the public to continue trusting the country's law enforcers as they are also reviewing their police strategies and operations to improve their ranks.

"We continue to appeal to the public to continue to trust the PNP, the PDEA and other law enforcement agency and this is the reason why we continue to recalibrate and review our police strategies and other operational thrusts," she added.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier issued a stern warning against law enforcers involved in illegal drugs.