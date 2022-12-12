TAGUIG CITY - Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday warned law enforcers who are involved in illegal drugs.

“Sa mga scalawags tumigil na kayo. Sa mga susunod na araw, may hakbangin na kaming ginagawa ukol dito. Yun nangyari sa PDEA kamukha nung sinabi ko, walang perpektong organization eh pero I would like to assure the public na kung sakali man na talagang meron, we are going to cleanse our own ranks, lahat kami,” Abalos said during a press conference at Camp Bagong Diwa.

He was referring to the December 6 police buy-bust operation wherein the chief of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of the Southern District Office based in Taguig City and three others were arrested.

Abalos said they will go after scalawags.

“Kasi ang hirap kung nasa giyera ka tapos yung nasa likod mo binabaril ka sa ulo. So for the next probably coming days, huwag kayo mag-alala, we are doing something about this,” said Abalos.

PDEA Director-General Moro Virgilio Lazo also attended the event. He admitted that he was also surprised at the turn of events.

“Siyempre nagulat, nalungkot, kaya lang ganun eh. Yun ang resulta ng operation, so nasa prosecutor yung status. Wala na, however, I have directed the Internal Affairs Service to conduct an in-depth investigation on these involved PDEA agents. So ongoing ang investigation nila,” said Lazo, a former police general.

He said PDEA is undertaking "cleansing procedures" against erring officers.

“Sa isang organization ay continuing ang pagmo-monitor ng mga miyembro. We do intelligence sa mga kalaban natin, we also do our intelligence sa mga katropa natin. So, tuluy-tuloy yung pagmonitor sa mga tauhan namin, I told them that I do not tolerate mga kalokohan,” said Lazo.

He also lamented the decision of Taguig City government to withdraw from an agreement that allowed PDEA to use a building owned by the city.

Lazo said he ordered their community relations officer to link with the new Regional Director of PDEA NCR Office which he has designated, to meet and discuss with Mayor Lani Cayetano on her decision.

“Unfortunately nung humihingi sila ng time kay mayor, hindi naman sila binigyan ng time para magkausap. Siguro nalungkot din sila, masama ang loob. But I hope the SILG will help us to convince the mayor na hopefully they would reconsider yung stance nila na ganun,” said Lazo.

He told reporters that all the people assigned at the PDEA Southern District Office have been replaced.

PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the Taguig operation opened an opportunity for law enforcement agencies to work together, in the war against illegal drugs.