107 party-lists denied Comelec accreditation for Halalan 2022

MANILA – The Commission on Elections has denied the accreditation of 107 party-list groups who were eyeing seats in the House of Representatives for the 2022 elections.

Among the groups who were denied accreditation were Nurses United, LGBT Plus, and transport groups Manibela and TDP Truck Drivers PH.

Even the party-list group of veteran actress Nora Aunor, the National Organization for Responsive Advocacies for the Arts (NORAA), was denied accreditation.

“Kung hindi ako nagkakamali 167 yung na-accredit, at meron pa tayong mga ilang pending, tapos merong 107 na hindi isasama sa raffle. Ibig sabihin denied 'yung kanilang registration,” Comelec spokesperson james Jimenez said.

“Siyempre iba-iba 'yung dahilan for the denial, pero for the most part ang nakita natin pinakamarami dahilan siguro ay 'yung hindi nila pagtugon sa requirements ng accreditation process,” he said.

“But the rest, may mga issues tungkol sa kanilang representation, of the sector that they claim to represent.”

Jimenez said, however, that names may still be added to the list of 167 party-lists to whom accreditation was granted.

“Posible kasi meron pa may mga pending incidents eh.”

Meanwhile, Jimenez said they are still eyeing the release of the official list of 2022 election candidates by mid-December.

“Ganoon pa rin ang tinitingnan natin, tinataya natin mga mid-December. So, baka late this week or early next week.”

--TeleRadyo, 6 December 2021