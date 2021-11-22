Nurses group appeals to Comelec after rejection as party-list

Member of Nurses United picketed outside Comelec HQ on Nov. 22, 2021 to appeal their rejection as party-list group. Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Nurses United (NU) party-list on Monday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to grant its accreditation plea so that the voice of “the largest workforce of Philippine health care” can be heard.

According to NU, they were not part of the initial list of 53 party-list groups granted accreditation by the poll body for the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

NURSES UNITED Party-list urges Comelec to grant accreditation plea.



The group says nurses, who represent the largest workforce of Ph health care, should be allowed to run for congress so that their voice can be heard.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/dSKD5KXpiC — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) November 22, 2021

Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon last week said over 120 party-list applicants were rejected registration. She did not identify them.

NU president Maristela Abenojar in her appeal explained for every 10 healthcare professionals in the country, 7 are nurses, yet much “injustice” is being experienced by the sector even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

“Ang Nurses United po ang kumakatawan sa pinakamalaking marginalized sector ng mga manggagawang kalusugan… Biktima po kaming mga nurses ng kawalan ng hustisya at pagsasamantala lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya: napakaliit na sahod," Abenojar said.

She stressed the important role nurses continue to perform despite these difficult conditions.

“Ang mukha po ng isang nurse ang unang sumasalubong sa mga pasyenteng dinadala sa emergency ward ng isang ospital o reception area ng mga health center o rural health unit," she said.

The NU president said during the pandemic, nurses take on a 12-hour shift with 15 to 20 patients in a COVID-19 ward.

The group said they complied with all documentary and other requirements of the Comelec.

“Kailangan talagang mayroong maninindigang mga health workers sa isang party-list na legal, legitimate na para ilaban ang karapatan sa sahod, trabaho, at mga benepisyo ng mga health workers," said NU vice- president Robert Mendoza.

The Comelec earlier said rejected party-list applications may be reconsidered until Dec. 6, ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline to finalize the list of candidates to appear on the 2022 ballot.