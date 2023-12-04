Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Around 11,000 families — or 41,000 people — in Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province were affected by the strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake that shook eastern Mindanao, the town's mayor Shem Garay said.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, Garay also said that the estimated cost of damage to houses in the 24 barangays in the municipality has reached P88 million.

At least one was killed in the Saturday quake that had spawned major aftershocks and a tsunami alert, which was later lifted.

Garay said no casualties were reported in Hinatuan — the town nearest to the epicenter of the 7.4-magnitude offshore tremor.

The mayor added that electricity in the town has been intermittent and that some residents needed to boil the tap water due to mud contamination.

Classes have been suspended to give way to assessment of school buildings, he said.

— TeleRadyo, December 4, 2023