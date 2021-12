PDP-Laban can adopt another candidate after Go withdrawal: Nograles

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - PDP-Laban has the option to adopt a presidential candidate following the withdrawal of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a party official said Wednesday.

The ruling party has to "meet and look at its options then we’ll make a statement after we've come to an agreement," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

"Wala nang substitution number 1 so technically speaking dahil wala pong substitution, ang option namin is to adopt," he told ANC's Headstart.

(We cannot substitute so technically speaking our option is to adopt a candidate.)

Cusi earlier said he had called a meeting with the party's national executive committee on Wednesday for a "process of evaluation" and their next step.