Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go listens as President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people at the Malacañang Palace on Oct. 6, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA—"He did it for a good reason and the party stands by him."

A faction of PDP-Laban said this Tuesday after their standard bearer, Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, announced his withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race.

The senator filed his candidacy under Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan due to the unresolved row between the ruling party's 2 factions.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, PDP-Laban president and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said party officials and Go had a talk before the latter made the decision.

"When he made that decision, I believe and I'm sure he did it for a good reason and nasabi ko nga po that we respect that decision and support that," he said.

Now without a standard bearer, Cusi said he had called a meeting with the party's national executive committee on Wednesday for a "process of evaluation" and their next step.

He said this when asked if the PDP-Laban Cusi-wing would support the candidacy of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Duterte-Carpio, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, is running for vice president in tandem with former Sen. Bongbong Marcos.

Asked if the PDP-Laban Cusi-wing may support the presidential bid of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, he said, "No comment on that."

It was in October when the Cusi-led faction expelled Pacquiao from the ruling party due to differences.

"Ang partido naniniwala sa (The party believes in) party politics and we believe in a program of government that we would like to pursue," Cusi told TeleRadyo.

"And if we ever support a candidate, we must believe in a candidate that he can pursue it in the same zealousness that President Duterte has started."

'NEW DEVELOPMENTS'

In a Laging Handa press briefing, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles called on the public to wait for PDP-Laban's official statement.

"This is very new developments ‘no kaya as far as PDP-Laban is concerned, alam ko magkakaroon ng mga series of meetings ang PDP-Laban para pag-usapan po ito at hintayin na lamang po natin iyong any statement na ilalabas po ng PDP-Laban tungkol po diyan," he said.

(This is very new developments that's why as far as PDP-Laban is concerned, I know that PDP-Laban will have a series of meetings to discuss this and let's wait for the party's statement over this.)

Meanwhile, PDDS founder and senatorial aspirant Greco Belgica said his party also respects Go's decision.

"We respect their decision and shall continue to support the President and Sen Bong Go," he said in a statement.

"We are heading back to Manila so we can talk as a party and determine our next steps. We will sit down with our leaders, PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) and SBG (Sen. Bong Go) to seek direction."