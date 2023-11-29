Watch more on iWantTFC

No less than 40 boats will join a civilian Christmas convoy to Philippine-occupied features in the West Philippine Sea starting December 9, Akbayan party president Rafaela David said Wednesday.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, David said the 40 vessels will include one mother vessel that can accommodate 50-100 people.

The convoy is set to visit several Philippine-occupied features including Patag Island and Lawak Island in the Spratlys as well as in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal.

"Ang mangyayari we will still go to the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal and hopefully talagang we will get to see as near as possible, it depends what is practical and what is safe. Sana makita pa run natin 'yang BRP Sierra Madre...Hindi tayo lalapit kung hindi na magiging safe o hindi na magiging practicable," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The Christmas convoy will have a sendoff on December 9 but will officially start its voyage on December 10.

David said the mission is expected to last 2-3 days, with December 12 as the tentative date of return.

She said the convoy is coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and other security agencies on the best route to ensure the safety of the civilian mission and at the same time ensure that Christmas gifts for frontlines and fisherfolk will be delivered.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, earlier said the Christmas convoy initially planned to give gifts to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded at the Ayungin Shoal to assert Manila's claim to sovereignty in the area.

He noted the Philippines is occupying 9 maritime features in the West Philippine Sea.

"Puntahan niyo 'yung other 8, huwag lang Ayungin Shoal kasi alam naman natin even the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines whenever we do the resupply talagang mararamdaman mo 'yung aggressive behavior ng China sa conduct ng resupply," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He noted the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea was able to convince ATIN ITO coalition leaders not to push through with the visit to the BRP Sierra Madre.

"We can go to other maritime features but not Ayungin Shoal because as I said, the danger is so high in this area," he said, adding that the Christmas convoy could turn over the Christmas gifts to the Philippine Coast Guard, which would then deliver the goods to the BRP Sierra Madre.