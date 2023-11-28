Gov't allows Christmas convoy to visit PH-occupied features except Ayungin

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government has allowed a civilian-led Christmas convoy of some 40 boats to go to Philippine occupied features in the West Philippine Sea but not near Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement, NSC spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said there was a meeting of the minds between the NSC and ATIN ITO Coalition leaders last week in the planned civilian-led Christmas convoy to the West Philippine Sea.

"Both parties agreed that a convoy to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal would not be advisable at this time since the safety of the civilian convoy is of paramount consideration. Nonetheless, the planned Christmas convoy will pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal as far as practicable, on its way to other selected PH-occupied features to bring Christmas cheer directly to our troops assigned to those areas as well as to our fisherfolk," the NSC said.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the Christmas convoy initially planned to give gifts to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre, which has been grounded at the Ayungin Shoal to assert Manila's claim to sovereignty in the area.

He noted the Philippines is occupying 9 maritime features in the West Philippine Sea.

"Puntahan niyo 'yung other 8, huwag lang Ayungin Shoal kasi alam naman natin even the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines whenever we do the resupply talagang mararamdaman mo 'yung aggressive behavior ng China sa conduct ng resupply," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He noted the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea was able to convince ATIN ITO coalition leaders not to push through with the visit to the BRP Sierra Madre.

"We can go to other maritime features but not Ayungin Shoal because as I said, the danger is so high in this area," he said, adding that the Christmas convoy could turn over the Christmas gifts to the Philippine Coast Guard, which would then deliver the goods to the BRP Sierra Madre.



In the NSC statement, the agency said the Christmas convoy will visit Pagasa Island to bring goods to Filipino troops assigned there.

"There, Christmas gifts and donated supplies for BRP Sierra Madre will be turned over to the Philippine Navy-AFP and to the Philippine Coast Guard for delivery during the regular rotation and resupply missions."

"By visiting the other PH-occupied features, the Christmas convoy will be able to visit a vaster area of the West Philippine Sea and bring Christmas cheer directly to more fisherfolk and frontliners."

