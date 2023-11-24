Shear line, amihan, easterlies to affect the country

Watch more on iWantTFC

Three weather systems are affecting the country, PAGASA said in its Friday forecast.

The shear line - the region where cool and warm winds meet - will continue to bring scattered rains in Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the Bicol Region.

Easterlies or the warm wind blowing from the Pacific will also bring scattered rains in Aklan, Capiz, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

The provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Capiz previously experienced widespread and serious flooding due to the shear line earlier in the week. Catarman in Northern Samar received record-breaking rainfall in just 24 hours, rivaling the precipitation brought by Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009 in Quezon City.

Cordillera, Cagayan, Isabela, and Quirino, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon or Amihan. Ilocos and the rest of Cagayan Valley will experience generally fair weather with some isolated light rains.

PAGASA also issued a gale warning over Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and the northern coast of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, due to big waves generated by the Amihan. Sea travel is risky for small sea vessels in these areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have hot conditions with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

No weather disturbance is being monitored by the weather bureau at the moment.