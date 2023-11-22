Home  >  News

Flash floods damage several homes in Lope De Vega, Northern Samar

Posted at Nov 22 2023 11:59 PM

A state of calamity is declared in the Philippine province of Northern Samar, which has been battered by days of torrential rains and floods. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2023
