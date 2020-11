Did any Duterte aide get COVID-19 vaccine?

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang said Tuesday it could not disclose whether or not any aide of President Rodrigo Duterte got vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, following reports that at least 2 lawmakers were inoculated before the Philippines can officially procure the drug.

"Tanungin na lang po natin sila," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Ang hirap po kasi d’yan sa issue ng bakuna, covered po iyan ng medical confidentiality. Kahit anong piga natin, talagang hindi natin mako-compel kahit sino," he added.

(Let's just ask them. The problem with the issue of the vaccine is that it is covered by medical confidentiality. No matter how much we press then, we cannot compel anyone.)

