'Hindi ko naman inaamin': Lacson plays coy on taking COVID-19 vaccine

Sen. Panfilo Lacson attends a Senate proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on November 20, 2020. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday continued to play coy about whether or not he availed of a COVID-19 vaccine before Philippine Health officials approved any brand of immunization against the global pandemic.

Lacson laughed when asked to categorically answer if he was part of clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines or if he availed of the drug on a personal capacity.

"Tawa na lang isasagot ko diyan... kung totoo nga. E hindi ko naman inaamin," he said, laughing.

(I'll just laugh at that question... assuming it is true. But I never admitted anything.)

It was Senate President Vicente Sotto III who first said that Lacson and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez availed of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

Lacson, in several interviews, refused to confirm nor deny the allegation, while Romualdez has yet to issue a statement.

The Department of Health earlier warned the public to be careful in availing vaccines against COVID-19 as the Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any drug against the highly contagious virus.