Babae na nagca-casino ninakawan ng sasakyan sa parking lot sa Imus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2022 08:01 AM

MAYNILA—Isang lalaki ang inaresto matapos niya umano tangayin ang isang sasakyan sa parking lot ng casino sa Imus, Cavite.

Sa CCTV footage, makikita ang babaeng biktima na abala sa paglalaro ng slot machine. Maya-maya, lumipat siya ng upuan na siya namang dating ng lalaking suspek.

Hindi kita sa CCTV pero naiwan na pala ng babae ang susi ng kanyang sasakyan sa slot machine na kinuha na pala ng suspek.

Sa labas ng establisyimento, makikita na hinahanap ng lalaki ang sasakyan ng biktima. At nang makita na niya ito, pinaandar at tuluyan na niyang tinangay ang sasakyan.

Nang madiskubre ng biktima na nawawala na ang sasakyan, agad niyang ipinagbigay alam sa awtoridad ang nangyari, kaya kinasa ng Imus Police ang backtracking at drag net operation.

Nang maaresto ang suspek nagulat ang mismong hepe ng Imus dahil naaresto na pala niya ito noong 2018 sa kasong robbery at theft.

Ang biktima, laking pasalamat na agad narekober ang kanyang sasakyan.

Tumanggi nang magbigay ng pahayag ang suspek na nahaharap ngayon sa kasong carnapping.

Malaking aral naman umano para sa biktima ang nangyari na nagbigay ng payo na mas maging maingat sa mga gamit lalo na ngayon papalapit ang Kapaskuhan.—Ulat ni Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

