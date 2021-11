Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang on Friday defended the timing of its announcement on the easing of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level.

The Palace on Thursday night announced that Metro Manila would shift to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 3, less than 3 hours before this took effect, allowing the reopening of more businesses and the additional easing of restrictions.

"Inanunsyo kaagad ‘yan para nga maipagbigay-alam sa lahat ng mas maraming makakapaghanapbuhay dahil mas marami po tayong sektor ng ekonomiya na binubuksan," Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(That was announced immediately so we can inform everyone that more people can go to work because more sectors of the economy would open.)

"Mahirap kasi kung magtataas ng alert level kasi lilimitahan natin iyong magtatrabaho, lilimitahan natin iyong mga pagbubukas ng ekonomiya. Pero siguro naman kung reverse gaya nito na pagbaba, e wala pong mawawala kahit mabilisan iyong announcement na ginawa ng IATF dahil ito po ay mabuting balita," he added.

(It's difficult to raise the alert level because we will limit the number of those going to work, the opening of the economy. But if it's the reverse, like lowering the alert, nothing would be lost even if the IATF hastened its announcement because this is good news.)

Metro Manila's 13 million people were under Alert Level 3 for around 2 weeks before the curbs were eased, noted Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"That's why it was already decided by the IATF that they can already be de-escalated," she said in the same briefing.