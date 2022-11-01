Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Philippines is exploring labor agreements with Hungary, Romania and Portugal, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople said on Tuesday.

According to Ople, officials from those countries approached her to discuss possible labor deals to encourage sending OFWs to these European states.

"We're not even actively marketing, wala talagang ganon ... But the ambassador of Hungary and the ambassador of Romania, magkasunod sila, and 'yung request nga nila is for the (Department of Migrant Workers) to explore the possibility na magkaroon ng labor agreement with their government," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo in an interview.

Ople said the envoys revealed there are labor shortages in their respective countries.

"They need to invite, attract foreign workers. Tayo naman, we want to also this the right way. We want to have a labor agreement first para malinaw din ano lalamanin ng employment contract—pano 'yung mga grievance mechanism, ano 'yung salary scale—so 'yun ang paguusapan namin," she said.

Ople said labor shortages in these European countries are found in various industries. She noted that in Portugal, its government is "ready to absorb" 10,000 to 20,000 migrant workers for one-year contracts.

Jobs available in Portugal, Romania and Hungary include the sectors of tourism, information technology and agriculture, the official said.

"Tourism nila (Portugal) is getting stronger. They're getting more trade and investments ... 'yung population nila is not growing as fast," she said.

The European states' officials want OFWs because of adaptability of Filipinos, Ople said, adding that Romanian officials noted Filipinos have the same family values and religion as them.

The DMW will study the labor standards of Portugal, Romania and Hungary before discussing labor agreements, she said, appealing to interested OFWs to wait.

"Please wait until maplantsa namin. The opportunities are there," Ople said.

Filipino migrants, who number at least 10 million, often grapple with labor issues and recruitment woes, while some sought legal assistance for alleged involvement in criminal activity even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their remittances serve as a lifeline to the Philippine economy.