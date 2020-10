Marikina River nears alert level 1

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The water level at Marikina River on Monday morning rose to 14.7 meters, short of 15 meters which will prompt officials to raise alert level 1.

A pre-emptive evacuation will be enforced if the water level reaches 16 meters, while nearby residents will be forced to evacuated when it reaches 17 to 18 meters.

Typhoon Quinta's strong winds and heavy rains inundated parts of Luzon on Sunday evening, forcing tens of thousands to flee its destruction.

It is forecast to traverse Mindoro island and emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Monday morning and leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday, PAGASA said.

