Typhoon Quinta makes fifth landfall over Oriental Mindoro

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta made its fifth landfall over Pola town in Oriental Mindoro early Monday as it heads toward the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said.

It is expected to be the final coastal crossing of Quinta over the Philippine landmass, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

The storm made its fourth landfall in Torrijos, Marinduque at 1:20 a.m. Monday, its third landfall was over San Andres, Quezon at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Quinta made its first landfall over San Miguel Island in Tabaco City, Albay at 6:10 p.m., before making another landfall at 6:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Malinao, Albay.

The country's 17th storm this year was last estimated in the vicinity of Socorro, Oriental Mindoro as of 4 a.m., moving west at 25 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 125 kph and gusts of up to 180 kph.

It is forecast to traverse Mindoro island and emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Monday morning. It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday.

On Monday, Quinta will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, CALABARZON, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique.

The tail-end of a frontal system, meantime, will bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

The two weather systems will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA warned.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 was hoisted over the following areas, where 121-170 kph winds were expected within 18 hours and may uproot trees and cause moderate to heavy damage:

- southern portion of Quezon (Mulanay, San Francisco, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Dolores, Tayabas City)

- southern portion of Batangas (Lian, Tuy, San Juan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, Lipa City, Cuenca, San Jose, Ibaan, Taysan, Lobo, Batangas City, Mabini, Tingloy, San Pascual, Bauan, Alitagtag, San Luis, Taal, Santa Teresita, Calatagan, Balayan, Calaca, Lemery, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Mataas Na Kahoy)

- northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, San Agustin, Calatrava, San Andres, Odiongan, Santa Maria)

- Marinduque

- northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Oriental Mindoro (Mansalay, Roxas, Bongabong, Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), and the northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro (San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas, where 61-120 kph winds were expected within 24 hours and may damage wooden and old electric posts:

- Metro Manila

- Camarines Norte

- western portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Calabanga, Naga City, Pili, Bula, Balatan, Minalabac, Milaor, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, San Fernando, Pasacao, Pamplona, Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

- Burias Island

- rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Laguna, the rest of Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, the southern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Plaridel, Bustos, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bulacan, Bocaue, Meycauayan City, Obando, Marilao)

- southern portion of Pampanga (Lubao, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, Apalit)

- Bataan, the rest of Romblon

- rest of Oriental Mindoro

- rest of Occidental Mindoro

- Calamian Islands

- extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya)

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- Catanduanes

- rest of Camarines Sur

- Albay

- western portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Casiguran, Juban, Magallanes, Bulan, Irosin)

- northern portion of mainland Masbate (Uson, Mobo, Masbate City, Baleno, Aroroy, Balud, Mandaon, Milagros) including Ticao Island

- southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis)

- southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Jaen, San Antonio, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao)

- southern portion of Tarlac (La Paz, Tarlac City, San Jose, Concepcion, Capas, Bamban)

- rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga

- central and southern portion of Zambales (Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

- northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands

- rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad)

- Aklan

- Capiz

- northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan