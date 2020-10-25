Meralco gives electrical safety tips as Quinta triggers floods in parts of PH

The shores of Manila Bay during a downpour in Baseco, Manila on Sunday. Weather Bureau PAGASA issued storm signal warnings across Luzon as Typhoon Quinta continues to move westward across Southern Luzon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said Sunday it was ready to respond to its customers who would experience power outages prompted by the strong winds and rains triggered by Typhoon Quinta.

“Our crews are on standby to attend to any trouble that may affect our facilities in areas that might be hit by the tropical storm,” Meralco Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga said in a statement.

Meralco has also requested owners and operators to roll their billboards to prevent the structures from being toppled by strong winds, a common reason for power outages, said Zaldarriaga.

Zaldarriaga urged the public to charge their mobile phones and other communication gadgets, and tune into radio stations for announcements on power interruption.

Meralco also gave the following safety tips on electrical devices and appliances in case of flooding:

Ensure that the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker is off. Be sure to be dry at all times while being in contact with any electrical facility;

Unplug appliances from wall sockets. Turn off permanently connected equipment and unscrew all light bulbs if possible;

Remove mud and dirt from service equipment or main circuit breaker/fuse and its enclosure using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes;

Make sure that all electrical wires, connectors and other wiring devices are completely dry, and;

When all electrical wires and accessories have dried and are clean, the wiring system of all appliances must be checked by a licensed electrician. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Weather disturbance “Quinta” intensified into a typhoon on Sunday afternoon as it moved toward the provinces of Albay and Camarines Sur, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

It is expected to hit land over the Camarines Sur-Albay area between 6p.m and 8 p.m. Sunday, and will likely exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, PAGASA added.

Customers may get in touch via Meralco Facebook page (www.facebook.com/meralco) and Twitter account (@meralco). They may also text their concerns to 0920-9716211 (Smart), 0917-5516211 (Globe), and 0925-7716211 (Sun) or contact Meralco Call Center at 16211 and 8631-1111.