Frontliners urged to take care of themselves as pandemic persists

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Medical frontliners must take care of themselves as they continue to serve the public and fight against COVID-19, 2020 "Bayaning Nars" awardee Mary Lorraine Pingol said Sunday.

Pingol, a company nurse who went viral for helping a homeless woman give birth at a street corner in Makati in August, was recognized by the Philippine Nurses Association last week.

"Sa medical frontliners po, alam kong mahirap ngayon at marami sa atin ay pagod na. Pero sana po ay 'wag kayong magsawa na tumulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ngayon sa panahon ng pandemya dahil kailangan po nila kayo ngayon," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(To our medical frontliners, I know it's hard and many of us are tired already. But let's not get tired of helping our countrymen during this pandemic because they need us.)

"Wag niyo pong pababayaan din ang sarili niyo. While helping others, you should also support yourself by eating right, taking vitamins, having a healthy lifestyle... Lagi po tayo manalangin sa Diyos para proteksyunan po niya tayo."

(Don't neglect yourselves. While helping others, you should also support yourself by eating right, taking vitamins, having a healthy lifestyle... Let's always pray to God to protect us.)